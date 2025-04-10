Pathanamthitta: In a major breakthrough, a team of researchers from St. Cyril’s College in Adoor has developed a hydro-gel based coating that keeps vegetables and fruits fresh for up to 30 days. The research was carried out in collaboration with New Zealand-based Carbon Dot Limited.

According to the researchers, the hydro-gel coating is non-toxic and washable, thereby eliminating health risks associated with chemical residues or wax coatings mixed with morpholine. As it is potentially biodegradable, it reduces chemical pollution and reliance on energy-heavy refrigeration. Additionally, it presents an affordable alternative to expensive shellac-based coatings.

Led by research scholar Fr Rejo Mathew Joseph, under the guidance of Dr Anoop Chandran of the Physics department and with contributions from the Chemistry department’s Dr Runcy Wilson. The characterisation of the hydrogel-based coating was carried out with the assistance of Dr Sony George from the Department of Food Technology, TKM Institute of Technology in Kollam.

The research team points out that while Shellac is effective, its price leads some producers to choose harmful wax coatings. Furthermore, even Shellac coating cannot extend the life of fruits beyond 10 days at an atmospheric temperature above 300C, Dr Anoop Chandran said.

The research team highlighted that wax coatings may also impact the flavour and texture of fruits and are difficult to remove completely.

The researchers are preparing to file a patent for this trailblazing hydrogel-based coating technology, thereby preserving its originality and paving the way for commercial applications in the future. “For the purpose of filing the patent, we are increasing the sample size and testing the technology on more vegetables,” Dr Chandran said.