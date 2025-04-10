The State Government has sanctioned the creation of 304 posts of police personnel in the Police Department to effectively investigate POCSO cases in a time-bound manner. In 2019, the Supreme Court ordered the creation of additional forces in the Police Department under the POCSO Act,2012, for timely investigation, trial, and related activities, including rehabilitation of survivors of POCSO cases.

In a meeting held by the Chief Minister in 2021, a Committee comprising the Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Finance Department, the Secretary of the Law Department, the Secretary of the Social Justice Department, and the State Police Chief were constituted to submit recommendations based on the SC order. The committee considered the matter and recommended that the Government approve the proposal in principle.

The State Police Chief submitted a proposal to the Government regarding the creation of 304 posts in the Police Department in connection with the formation of a Special Investigation Team. As per the proposal, 4 DySP, 40 SI, 40 ASI, 120 Senior civil police officers, and 100 civil police officers posts have been created.