Thrissur: A 52-year-old man was injured in a wild elephant attack at Vettilappara in Thrissur on Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as Elamblassery Jimmy, a resident of Vettilappara. He is currently undergoing treatment at Chalakudy Taluk Hospital.

Jimmy was returning home when he unexpectedly encountered the elephant near his house. The elephant suddenly lifted him up with its trunk and hurled him to the ground.

Hearing his cries, locals rushed to the spot, made noise and successfully drove it back into the forest. Although Jimmy did not experience any severe health issues immediately, he began experiencing breathing difficulties and body pain by morning, prompting his hospitalisation. Medical examinations revealed a hairline fracture in his ribs, and several of his teeth have loosened.

Vettilappara is a region frequently affected by wild elephant attacks. The incident has sparked demands for urgent and effective intervention by the forest department to address the recurring attacks.