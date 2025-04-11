Kerala rain: IMD issues yellow alert in 5 districts today
Meanwhile, authorities have said the low-pressure area over the central-west Bay of Bengal has weakened into a cyclonic storm.
Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday issued a yellow alert in five districts — Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Malappuram, Wayanad, and Kannur — due to the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall.
These districts are expected to receive heavy rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm within a 24-hour period.
Meanwhile, authorities have said that the low-pressure area over the central-west Bay of Bengal has weakened into a cyclonic storm. The IMD has also forecast heavy rain with thunderstorms at several places across the state today.
Precautions to take:
- Follow traffic advisories, if any.
- Avoid staying in a vulnerable structure.
- Propping of the vegetable pandals is recommended.
- Take shelter during thunderstorms/lightning activities.
- Be updated.