Kottayam: A man, along with his girlfriend, allegedly assaulted his wife and pushed her into a well near Ettumanoor on Thursday.

As per a complaint lodged by the wife, the man also jumped in after pushing her and continued to assault her while both were inside the well. A team from the Ettumanoor police and the Fire and Rescue Services rushed to the spot and rescued the couple.

The 35-year-old woman and her 37-year-old husband live in a rented house at Punnathura near Ettumanoor. The woman, who sustained injuries to her hands and legs, has been admitted to the Kottayam Medical College Hospital. The husband also suffered injuries.

Police said the couple had been experiencing marital discord for several years and frequently engaged in heated altercations. The woman had previously filed complaints against her husband with the Ettumanoor police and the Women’s Cell, accusing him of assaulting her under the influence of alcohol.

According to the woman, her husband had abandoned her and their children two years ago. Following the intervention of the local ward councillor, a rented house was arranged for the family. Though the husband later reconciled with the family and returned to live with them, disputes persisted. It was during one such confrontation that the man arrived with his girlfriend and pushed her into the well, the woman alleged.

As of now, the police have not registered a case. The Ettumanoor police said the woman’s statement would be recorded on Friday, and further action would be initiated accordingly.