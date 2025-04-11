Kochi: Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) has expelled 19 students in connection with the death of JS Siddharthan, a second-year BVSc student who was found dead in the men’s hostel of the Pookode campus on February 18, 2024. The university informed the Kerala High Court of this decision while a division bench comprising Justices Amit Rawal and K V Jayachandran was hearing an appeal by Siddharthan’s mother, M R Sheeba. The court was reviewing a single-bench order that had earlier allowed the accused students to continue their studies.



The expelled students are: Abhishek S, Adithyan V, Ajay J, Akash S D, Akhil K, Althaf A, Amal Ihsan A, Ameen Akbarali U, Arun K, N Asif Khan, Billgate Joshva Thannikode, Dones Daie, Hashim V, Sinjo Johnson, Muhammed Dhanish M, Rehan Binoy, Saud Risal E K, R S Kashinadhan, and Sreehari R D.

JS Siddharthan's death followed alleged brutal ragging by fellow students. A report from the anti-ragging squad confirmed physical assault on Siddharthan on the night of February 16. The squad and the university's anti-ragging committee carried out a detailed inquiry on the matter.

Twelve students were initially suspended from the university following an anti-ragging committee meeting held in February 2024. On March 1, 2024, after reviewing an interim report from the squad, the committee concluded that 19 students were involved in offences covered under multiple clauses of the UGC's 2009 anti-ragging regulations. They were expelled and debarred from enrolling in any other educational institution for three years.

However, in a judgment dated December 5, 2024, the High Court quashed the interim and final reports of the squad and the expulsion orders, directing the university to conduct a fresh inquiry. The court instructed that the students be served specific charges along with summaries of witness statements. It also allowed the accused to be temporarily readmitted to the Mannuthy campus pending the final outcome of the inquiry.

KVASU later filed review petitions. On February 5, 2025, the High Court stayed the students' readmission and transfer, granting liberty to the anti-ragging committee to proceed with the new inquiry under judicial oversight. A fresh investigation was launched, and notices were served to the accused.

The final report of the renewed inquiry was submitted on March 28, 2025. It listed charges against the accused including abetment, conspiracy, physical and psychological assault, wrongful confinement and denial of medical help. The anti-ragging committee met on March 29 and upheld the report's findings. All 19 accused students were again expelled and barred from admission to any institution for three years. The university has stated that the student's punishment period will be adjusted against the fresh penalty, as directed by the High Court.