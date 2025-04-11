Kochi: Senior Congress leader Dr Sooranad Rajasekharan passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Kochi. He was 75. He had been undergoing treatment for cancer.



His mortal remains will be brought to his residence in Chathannoor, Kollam, by around 11 am. The funeral will be held at 5 pm in the courtyard of his home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Rajasekharan served as a member of the KPCC Political Affairs Committee and was a former president of the Kollam DCC. He was also the managing editor of Vikshanam.

He entered politics through the student movement, beginning as a Kerala Students Union (KSU) activist at DB College, Sasthamcotta, Kollam. Over the years, he held key positions including KSU state office bearer, Youth Congress state office bearer, Kollam DCC president, KPCC general secretary, and vice president.

ADVERTISEMENT

Although he contested once each for the state assembly and the Lok Sabha, he was unsuccessful in both attempts. He also served as president of the Sports Council, president and vice president of the State Co-operative Bank, and president of the Kollam Press Club.