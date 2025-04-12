Kochi: The Ernakulam Central Police have registered three cases over the clash between a group of lawyers and students of Maharaja's College, which started by Friday midnight and continued on Saturday. The cases have been taken over the complaints filed by the students and the lawyers against each other, and another one lodged by two police personnel injured while trying to control the clash.

Ten lawyers and students each, both identifiable, have been charged in the first two cases while those from both sides have been booked on the cops' complaint.

ADVERTISEMENT

The police are yet to register cases on two other complaints relating to the incident. The Maharaja's College principal has filed a complaint alleging that the lawyers threw stones and bottles at the campus as they came out after a meeting of the Ernakulam Bar Association on Saturday. The meeting was held to discuss the action to be taken on the previous night's clash.

Bar Association office-bearers have challenged the allegation, saying the students provoked the lawyers by pelting them with stones and hurling abusive words at them. The lawyers' body has filed a fresh complaint against the students. Both parties have released videos purportedly substantiating their claims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though the police had summoned the lawyers and students involved in the incident for recording their statements on Saturday, nobody turned up.

The Bar Association's general body, meanwhile, decided to ban the entry of the public, including students, to the canteens functioning in the District Court premises.

ADVERTISEMENT

The clash between the lawyers and students took place soon after the Bar Association's annual celebrations on the premises of its office on Friday night. The lawyers alleged that the students gatecrashed the event and created a ruckus, while the students accused advocates of misbehaving with the students on the campus neighbouring the Bar Association office.