Kochi: The parents of the third-year MBBS student found hanging in her hostel room in Ernakulam Medical College have raised suspicions about the circumstances surrounding her death, alleging mental harassment by her hostel roommates.

Ambili (24), a native of Hosdurg in Kasaragod, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of her hostel room at 11.45 pm on April 5 by her roommate.

According to her family, she had spoken to her mother shortly before the incident and appeared to be in a normal state of mind. “Ambili spoke to her mother just before her death. She sounded absolutely fine. We cannot understand how she suddenly died by suicide. Also, her WhatsApp account showed activity even after the time of death reported by the police. How is that possible?” her father questioned.

The family has also alleged that Ambili faced continuous harassment from her roommates. “They used to hide things in her bag and later accuse her of stealing,” a family member told Manorama News.

He added that the hostel warden was aware of the issue but failed to take effective action. “Ambili told us not to escalate the matter as it might worsen things with her roommates and that she would handle it.”

Ambili's mother has filed a complaint with the Chief Minister, demanding a thorough investigation into the matter.

"The investigation is ongoing. In the coming days, we will record statements from Ambili's parents and proceed accordingly," said Sub-Inspector Sebastin of Kalamassery Police Station.