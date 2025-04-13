Thiruvananthapuram: A rift has emerged between the CPI and CPM, the two major constituents of Kerala’s ruling LDF, over the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) case involving Veena Vijayan, daughter of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Recent statements from CPI leaders indicate that the CPM should not expect unconditional support from the LDF on this issue, unlike during the gold smuggling controversy that involved the Chief Minister’s Office. At the CPI’s recent three-day party meetings, several leaders expressed concern over the party appearing subservient to the CPM and the chief minister.

They also questioned CPI state secretary Binoy Viswam for defending the chief minister in the matter without first discussing it within the party. In response, Viswam said the CPI had to justify the LDF’s decisions as long as they remained part of the front, but he later expressed willingness to correct his stance. He clarified to the media that the CPI had decided not to defend Veena, viewing the case as a political move targeting the chief minister.

This contradicted the CPM’s position, which held that the SFIO case would not stand legal scrutiny as it had been dismissed by four courts. Veena faces charges of cheating in a financial agreement between her firm and Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL). A court had earlier ruled that the chief minister need not be linked to the deal between Veena and the company. While the CPM leaned on this ruling to build its defence, the CPI has refused to align with that argument.

CPM leaders, meanwhile, argue that the case is a veiled attempt to target the chief minister, pointing to an observation by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal that CMRL paid ₹1.72 crore to Veena due to her proximity to a "prominent person." During the gold smuggling controversy, the LDF — including CPI — had conducted united protests and awareness drives. However, with the CPI now distancing itself from the CPM’s stance in the matter, the LDF’s unity appears strained.

Other LDF allies have not yet declared their positions, and with the state government’s annual celebrations beginning on April 21, an LDF meeting on the matter is unlikely to happen soon.