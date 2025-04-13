Thiruvananthapuram: A pile-up accident occurred on the Kazhakootam flyover here on Sunday when a man stopped his car on the one-way stretch to attend a phone call. Two other cars collided with the stationary vehicle, causing one to overturn. The driver of the overturned car sustained injuries to his hand and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The flyover, where stopping is prohibited, saw a brief chaos as multiple vehicles were unable to avoid the sudden halt. All vehicles involved were heading towards Kollam.

Multiple cars collided on the Kazhakootam flyover. Photo: Special Arrangement

The man later claimed that he had stopped to cut an incoming call, but other drivers reported that he had been attending the call when he stopped.