Man stops car on Kazhakootam flyover to attend call, causes pile-up
Thiruvananthapuram: A pile-up accident occurred on the Kazhakootam flyover here on Sunday when a man stopped his car on the one-way stretch to attend a phone call. Two other cars collided with the stationary vehicle, causing one to overturn. The driver of the overturned car, who was injured, was
Thiruvananthapuram: A pile-up accident occurred on the Kazhakootam flyover here on Sunday when a man stopped his car on the one-way stretch to attend a phone call. Two other cars collided with the stationary vehicle, causing one to overturn. The driver of the overturned car, who was injured, was
Thiruvananthapuram: A pile-up accident occurred on the Kazhakootam flyover here on Sunday when a man stopped his car on the one-way stretch to attend a phone call. Two other cars collided with the stationary vehicle, causing one to overturn. The driver of the overturned car, who was injured, was
Thiruvananthapuram: A pile-up accident occurred on the Kazhakootam flyover here on Sunday when a man stopped his car on the one-way stretch to attend a phone call. Two other cars collided with the stationary vehicle, causing one to overturn. The driver of the overturned car sustained injuries to his hand and was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The flyover, where stopping is prohibited, saw a brief chaos as multiple vehicles were unable to avoid the sudden halt. All vehicles involved were heading towards Kollam.
The man later claimed that he had stopped to cut an incoming call, but other drivers reported that he had been attending the call when he stopped.