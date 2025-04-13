Wayanad: After the state government hastily took over 64.47 hectares of Elstone Estate to rehabilitate the Mundakkai-Chooralmala landslide survivors, plantation workers staged a protest demanding the distribution of various pending benefits.

The estate labourers demanded benefits worth around ₹11 crore, pending for around 300 workers. They also urged the management to clear their arrears, including salary, pension, Provident Fund, and other service benefits.

A joint council of all trade unions demanded that the state government announce fair compensation for the workers, who stand to lose their jobs and houses once the rehabilitation project is executed. They alleged that the government has remained silent on the issue.

Elstone Estate employs a total of 300 workers across its three divisions, including some who continue working post-retirement. According to the workers, the estate management owes them ₹11 crore in pending benefits.

One of the labourers said that although they had approached the Labour Court and even secured a favourable verdict directing the payment of their total dues with 10 percent interest, the plantation management has taken no action so far.

INTUC leader PP Ali told Onmanorama that the workers did not raise any new demands. "A huge amount is still pending, and nobody is there to take responsibility for the amount due to them. We will carry on with the agitation until the government takes responsibility for the pending salary, pension, gratuity, and other service benefits of the labourers," he said.

"For the last 13 years, we have been running pillar to post to bag our rights, but in vain," said another employee.