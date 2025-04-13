Alappuzha: A woman working at a bakery in Karuvatta was brutally assaulted by the relatives of her former employer on Saturday. The accused, Chellappan and his son Sooraj, threatened her and allegedly attacked her with helmets on her head.

The incident occurred around 8:30 pm at Jaya Bakery in Thamallackal, where the woman, Renjimol, was working. The duo, who held grudges against her, threatened to kill her and started hitting her on the face. They punched the woman down, kicked her and continued the assault.

Renjimol was immediately rushed to Harippad Taluk Hospital, where she is currently receiving treatment. The Harippad Police confirmed that her condition is stable and added that a case has been registered against the accused duo.

Earlier, Renjimol had worked at the house of Chellappan's daughter Sneha. It was alleged that she was denied her salary for 18 months, which amounted to ₹76,000. When she demanded the pending wages, she was reportedly threatened and assaulted. Following her police complaint regarding the non-payment, the accused are believed to have held a grudge against her, which ultimately led to the brutal attack.

The police added that no arrests have been made yet.