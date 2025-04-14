Kozhikode: A 17-year-old boy, an inmate at the government observation home in the Social Justice Complex at Vellimadukunnu, Kozhikode, was found dead on Sunday evening. The deceased, a native of Ulikkal in Kannur, was found hanging from a fan inside the room where he was kept. The incident came to light around 4 pm.



The Kannur Juvenile Justice Board sent him to the observation home on April 5 after he was accused of theft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Station House Officer said the death appeared to be a suicide and a case has been registered.

"The RDO will conduct the inquest, and a magistrate-level inquiry will be held into the boy’s death," he added.

The body has been shifted to the mortuary at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, and will be handed over to the family after the autopsy.

