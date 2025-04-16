Kozhikode: Muslim League supremo Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal made an impassioned appeal to the Christian community, urging them to see through the BJP and CPM’s game plan to pit the two minority communities — the backbone of the Congress-led UDF — against each other over the Munambam issue for political gain in Kerala.

He was speaking at the 'Maha Rally' organised by the party against the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, on Kozhikode beach on Wednesday, April 16.

"Everyone knows now that Munambam can be resolved if the state government convenes a meeting of all stakeholders," he said. "We still believe they will try to do that."

However, the BJP-led Union government and the CPM-led LDF government in the state have turned Munambam into a political football and "taken it to penalty shootout for political gains," he told the crowd on Kozhikode beach. "That’s not what Munambam wants."

For the Muslim League, communal harmony remains the top priority, said Sadik Ali. When the Munambam issue first surfaced, the Muslim League convened a meeting of all Muslim organisations. "They all agreed that there should be no polarisation over the Munambam issue. Muslim organisations made a strong decision that no family should be evicted from Munambam over this matter," he said. "The IUML's stance was the same."

Sadik Ali drew a distinction between imperial forces and fascist forces. "India was once a victim of imperialism, but there is a difference between imperialism and fascism. Imperialism considers those who oppose it as enemies. Fascists, however, view all those they don’t like as enemies. Right now, they are targeting Muslims, but there may be others they don't like. All I have to say is, see through them," said the Muslim League leader.

During the debate on the Waqf Amendment Bill, the fascists brought up Munambam and Kerala in Parliament, he said. "Despite the rhetoric, the Union Minister (for Minority Affairs Kiran Rijiju) is now saying that Munambam will have to be resolved through discussions or court. The Muslim League had said the same," said Sadik Ali.

He reaffirmed that the Muslim League would always stand with the people of Munambam. "Call us at midnight, and the Muslim League will be ready to restore peace there. We’ve had talks with Church leaders, and communication is still ongoing," he said.

Sadik Ali emphasised that the government has a duty and responsibility to protect the right of the faithful to offer their wealth and assets to God. However, the law — formally titled the United Waqf Management, Empowerment, Efficiency and Development Act, 1995 (UWMEED Act) — makes the guardian the encroacher, he said. "Someone once said, 'Chowkidar chor hai.' This amendment to the Waqf Act makes it easier for the guardian, the chowkidar, to encroach on Waqf assets," the Muslim League supremo said.

He accused the Union government of misusing Parliament — "once the guardian of democracy, secularism, and diversity" — to create division among the people.

Sadik Ali reiterated that donating assets for religious or social causes is the right of the faithful. "Through this amended Act, the Union government is sending a message that no one should waqf their assets. This Act is a conspiracy to usurp the assets of masjids, dargahs, and mazaras," he said.

PK Kunhalikutty slams CPM

Muslim League National General Secretary and Deputy Leader of the Opposition P K Kunhalikutty said his party would thwart the CPM’s attempt to divide Muslims and Christians. "Nilambur is home to all major religions. Let’s see how many votes you get in the by-election," he challenged the CPM at the Maha Rally. "We’ll make you kneel at the Kurukshetra."

He added that the Union government cannot impose anti-constitutional laws. "We will stop them through the court," he said.

Supreme Court's points

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justices P V Sanjay Kumar and K V Viswanathan, hearing the petition challenging the new Waqf law, raised three points on Wednesday.

The court stated that any properties declared as Waqf by the court should not be denotified or treated as non-Waqf, regardless of whether they are Waqf-by-the user or not.

The provision in the Amendment Act stating that a Waqf property will not be considered as Waqf when the Collector has initiated proceedings should not be implemented.

Regarding the board and council, all members should be Muslims, except for the ex officio members.

The case will be heard again on Thursday. Although the court did not issue an interim order, its questioning of the Act gave speakers at the Maha Rally hope that there would be a favourable ruling.

Debunked BJP's false claims: Krishna Byre Gowda

Congress leader and Karnataka Minister of Revenue, Krishna Byre Gowda, said he and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had debunked the BJP's false claims on Waqf in the Assembly. However, the BJP continues to spread these lies to distract the public from pressing issues such as unemployment, inflation, and the declining economy.

"The BJP is running a government that is robbing the poor and enriching the rich. They want to conceal this reality," he said.

D Anasuya Seethakka says BJP wants to dilute Waqf board's powers

Telangana Minister for Women and Child Welfare, D Anasuya Seethakka, said the Waqf Amendment Act was the BJP’s attempt to dilute the powers of the Waqf Board, include non-Muslims in its composition, and encroach upon the customs and faith of other religions.

She said the Act violated Article 14 (equality), undermined Articles 25 and 26 (freedom of religion), trampled on Articles 29 and 30 (rights to preserve institutions and culture), and hijacked Article 246, which upholds the spirit of federalism.

"This is about control—control of land, institutions, and your voice. That is why we will not remain silent," said the firebrand Congress leader.