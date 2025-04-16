Wayanad: In a unique case, the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) intervened to help a woman obtain her certificates from her mother, who had allegedly withheld the documents due to a strained relationship with her daughter. In an official statement, the SHRC noted that the mother was upset with her daughter for allegedly becoming an atheist and entering into an interfaith marriage against the parents' wishes years ago.

After receiving the complaint, the rights panel directed the police to take appropriate action. The complainant, now residing in Ernakulam, said that "her mother has been avenging her by denying access to crucial documents, including her birth certificate, passport, and various educational certificates."

A judicial member of the panel, K Baijunath, instructed the Station House Officer (SHO) of Sulthan Bathery to take the necessary steps to resolve the issue.

Subsequently, the SHO informed the panel that, acting on the directive, the police contacted the mother, who expressed her willingness to hand over the certificates to her daughter. According to the police report submitted to the SHRC, the complainant's mother is currently residing in Hyderabad, while the family house at Odappallam, near Moolamkavu, Sulthan Bathery, remains unoccupied.

The report also noted that the mother had already returned the passport to her daughter in 2022, following a conciliatory meeting held in the presence of the police. The mother informed the police that her daughter, who had become an atheist, had joined the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in Kochi for her higher studies in 2019. She further expressed her willingness to return the remaining documents in the presence of the police at a mutually agreed-upon time.

The panel directed the complainant to coordinate with the police and resolve the issue as soon as possible.