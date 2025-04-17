Thiruvananthapuram: Suspended IAS officer N Prasanth has submitted his arguments to the Chief Secretary, demanding immediate action on what he calls the “unjust and illegal” delay of his promotion since 2022. Sharing details of the hearing on Facebook, Prasanth said the matter should have been resolved within six months, as per rules, and urged the government to uphold its own laws and procedures.

In his post, Prasanth insisted that no fresh inquiry should be initiated against him based on his social media activity, calling such a move unconstitutional and in violation of All India Service Rules.

He also demanded that a case be filed against Dr Jayathilak, Gopalakrishnan, and a media outlet, accusing them of criminal conspiracy, forgery, and tampering with official documents.

“The government is also bound by rules and regulations,” Prasanth wrote. “Telling someone to just go and file a case is not the hallmark of a fair administration. I have not filed a case yet. Please do not create circumstances that compel me to,” he said.

He added that he was not demanding a rushed withdrawal of his suspension, but a fair and lawful resolution of the issues raised. "I am not Gopalakrishnan, who is suffocating outside the system," he noted.

The Chief Secretary is expected to submit a report on the hearing and Prasanth’s arguments to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The state government suspended Special Secretary of Agriculture N Prasanth on November 11 for disciplinary violations. Prasanth faced action after he made personal remarks on social media against Additional Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak.

He had previously levelled allegations against Jayathilak, accusing him of ruining the careers and lives of subordinates who failed to follow his directives. He also described his superior officer as mentally ill and called him a ‘psychopath.’ Prasanth's insult came after Jayathilak filed a report against him regarding the Unnathi initiative.