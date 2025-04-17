Kozhikode: An anti-drug activist was allegedly attacked by a group of suspected drug users late Wednesday night in the Kayyodiyanpara, Thamarassery.

Mohammed Venadiyil, a resident of Kattippara and an active member of the Lahari Virudha Jagratha Samithi (Anti-Drug Vigilance Committee), was assaulted inside the compound of a Juma Masjid in Kayyodiyanpara.

Thamarassery police said a case has been registered against two accused. The first accused, Lijin Gopal, is currently in custody, while efforts are underway to trace the second accused, Pramod Kayyodiyanpara.

Mohammed was allegedly beaten, struck with a stone, and the attackers also attempted to stab him with a pair of scissors. He sustained injuries to his left hand while defending himself. Residents intervened and rescued him from the scene.

He was admitted to the Thamarassery Government Taluk Hospital and discharged the following morning.

Mohammed alleged the attack was in retaliation for his role in alerting police about the group's drug activities. On March 26, he had informed authorities about a suspicious visitor at Pramod’s house, which led to a police visit and questioning. Following this, Mohammed claimed Pramod began threatening members of the committee and had even attempted to stab him earlier.

The Samithi filed a formal complaint with the Thamarassery police on March 28.