Palakkad: Congress MLA Rahul Mamkoottathil, several Congress leaders, and Youth Congress workers staged a sit-in protest in front of a police station in Palakkad on Wednesday.

The MLA and the other leaders, including Sandeep Warrier, who recently joined the Congress after snapping ties with the BJP party, staged the protest in front of the South police station, alleging police action against party workers during a march taken out to the BJP office here earlier in the day.

The march was taken out in protest against the BJP leaders' alleged threatening speech targeting Mamkoottathil.

There was an argument and a scuffle between the Youth Congress workers and police during the march and the protesters alleged that the security personnel beat them up, they added.

Later in the day, Mamkoottathil and others staged a sit-in protest before the police station and demanded that a case be lodged against the BJP leaders who allegedly made the threatening speech.

The protest ended after senior police officials held discussions with the leaders, the sources added.