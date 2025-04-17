Thiruvananthapuram: Tension prevailed at the Muthalapozhi estuary on Thursday after fishermen blocked officials who had arrived to begin silt removal work. The move comes a day after a meeting chaired by Minister Saji Cherian decided to commence dredging immediately to address navigational hazards.

However, local fishermen opposed the plan, demanding that proper and effective dredging be carried out instead of temporary measures. They insisted that the problems at the estuary should be resolved comprehensively.

As officials and police arrived in the morning, fishermen formed a human chain to prevent them from proceeding. The protest intensified, prompting the police to withdraw to avoid a potential law-and-order issue.

Officials later said that the silt-cutting work would only begin after discussions with the protesting fishermen and once their concerns are addressed.