Kalpetta: A week after the state government acquired the land of Elston Estate for the rehabilitation project intended for Wayanad landslide survivors, the Estate management approached the Supreme Court on Thursday, alleging anomalies in the land acquisition procedure and demanding a stay order on construction works.

Following an order from the Kerala High Court, construction works had begun in the area a few days ago. The government deposited an additional ₹17.77 crore at the High Court registry to acquire the 64.47 hectares of land.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the petition submitted to the Supreme Court, the Estate management said that the state's move to take over the land for the rehabilitation of landslide survivors was “arbitrary” and “illegal”. If the state government is to take over the land, the process should be carried out according to the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, the petition said.

M K Jayapramod, the District Public Prosecutor, said that he is not aware of the development. The details of the petition are yet to be known, he added. “But there is no need to worry as it will not hamper the ongoing construction works for the township project", he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, construction of the township project continues under the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society (ULCCS). According to ULCCS, the plotting of three houses is over, and the foundation for the model house is also in place.

The township project is expected to be completed by November. The houses, designed on 7 cents of land with 1000 sq-ft area each, will be arranged in multiple clusters. The houses will have all the amenities - including two bedrooms, a combined living and study room, a dining hall, a bathroom and a kitchen - on a single floor.