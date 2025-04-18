Kochi: Twelve migrant workers were admitted to a Government Medical College Hospital here on Friday following a case of food poisoning, health officials said.

The workers had initially sought treatment at the Tripunithura Taluk Government Hospital after experiencing symptoms such as diarrhoea and vomiting on Thursday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

They were later referred to the Ernakulam Government Medical College Hospital in Kalamassery and admitted to the emergency department around 8.30 pm, according to the health officials.

Officials said the illness reportedly followed the consumption of home-cooked food.

ADVERTISEMENT

Medical College Superintendent Dr Ganesh Mohan said all the patients are in stable condition.