Kozhikode: A car caught fire on the national highway beneath the Padanilam overpass here on Friday. Passengers — Binu and Shailendran — escaped unhurt, though the vehicle was completely destroyed in the blaze.

The fire was brought under control by two units led by Senior Fire and Rescue Officer Ragin from the Narikkuni Fire and Rescue Unit. Senior Fire Officers Balu Mahendra and Mohammed Asif, along with Fire and Rescue Officers Sudheesh, Anoop, Nikhil, Ranjith, Jinukumar, and Home Guards Muraleedharan and Vijayan, took part in the rescue operation.