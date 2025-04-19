Kochi City Police on Saturday filed a case against Malayalam film actor Shine Tom Chacko after he was questioned in connection with a drug raid at a hotel. Officials with the city police said that an FIR has been registered and arrest will be recorded soon. Shine has been slapped with sections 27 b, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act which deal with punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance and abetment and criminal conspiracy. The police also filed a case under section 238 of BNS against him for destroying evidence and giving false information to protect an offender. The case has been registered at Ernakulam Town North police station.

During the questioning, Shine confessed to having used the drug. "When asked why he ran off when the DANSAF team arrived at the hotel, he said that he left the room, dreading somebody was trying to assault him," a senior police official said. The cops however said that the statement given by Shine on hurriedly leaving the hotel has to be verified. "He is still in our custody and is being questioned. The FIR has been registered and arrest will be recorded after further questioning," a police official said.

Shine appeared for questioning at the station accompanied by his lawyer after he was issued a notice by the Ernakulam Town North police. In the wake of a recent court verdict which acquitted him in a drug case registered at Kadavanthra police station in 2015, the Kochi city police have prepared a detailed questionnaire focusing on his travel history, call records and contacts to gather evidence to establish his alleged use of narcotic substance. With the police filing an FIR based on his confession, police will take legal steps to seize his mobile phone for a detailed forensic analysis.