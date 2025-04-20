Thiruvananthapuram: A 27-year-old man drowned in the Karamana River near the Ayiravalli Temple on Sunday afternoon. The deceased, Rahul, a food delivery worker from Kesavadasapuram, had gone to the river with three friends for a bath.

The incident happened around 4 pm. According to Fire and Rescue official Shafi, the group had consumed alcohol before entering the water. Rahul, reportedly in an intoxicated state, became disoriented while swimming and began to sink. Although he threw up his hands as he struggled, his friends on the shore failed to recognise he was in distress. One of them attempted to swim out to him but was forced to turn back.

They immediately alerted the police and the fire force. The rescue team received the call at 4.20 pm, and by the time they arrived, Vattiyoorkavu police were already at the scene. Initial search efforts of the fire officials were hampered by the depth of the river, estimated to be around 21 feet. A scuba diving team later arrived and recovered Rahul’s body by 5.15 pm. “His leg was found entangled in a fishing net at the riverbed,” said Shafi.

Rahul was rushed to the District Hospital in Peroorkada, where he was declared brought dead. His body was later transferred to the Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination scheduled for Monday. The body will be handed over to his family afterwards.

Rahul is survived by his wife and two children.