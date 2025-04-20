The Kochi police have decided not to question actor Shine Tom Chacko on Monday in connection with the narcotics case registered against him and makeup artist Ahammed Murshad.

They were booked on Saturday, and a notice was issued to the actor to be present at the Ernakulam Town North police station for the second round of interrogation on Monday.

A top police officer involved in the investigation said the questioning has been postponed to a later date, which will be fixed after consulting with the City Police Commissioner.

The decision to delay the questioning was taken as the police are still awaiting test results to confirm drug use by the accused. The police officer said they have yet to find sufficient data and evidence to proceed with further investigation.

Shine was arrested and let off on bail on Saturday after he was questioned in connection with the incident in which he ran away from a hotel room in Kochi on April 16 during a narcotics raid by the police.

Though Shine denied using any narcotic substance on the day of the police raid, police said he confessed to using addictive drugs on several occasions. He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act for consumption of narcotic drugs, abetment and destruction of evidence.

Ahammed, who was with Shine in the room when he fled the scene, was also summoned for questioning and slapped with similar charges.

Shine was recently acquitted in another narcotics case registered in 2015 after he, along with other accused, were held during an alleged cocaine party. The court had cited procedural lapses in the investigation of the case.