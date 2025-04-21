Thiruvananthapuram: Despite being embroiled in multiple controversies in recent years, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) M R Ajith Kumar has been recommended for the President’s Medal for Distinguished Service for the sixth time. The proposal has been forwarded to the state government by Director General of Police and State Police Chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb.

Previous recommendations were unsuccessful due to adverse intelligence reports submitted to the Centre.

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest recommendation comes shortly after Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan approved a Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) report clearing Ajith Kumar of allegations in a disproportionate assets case. The case had been initiated based on accusations raised by Nilambur MLA P V Anwar.

Ajith Kumar’s nomination follows recent developments that could influence his standing within the state’s police hierarchy. He is currently among the senior officers being considered for the position of State Police Chief and is due to be elevated to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) on July 1.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the past, several officers junior to Ajith Kumar have received the President’s Medal. His repeated exclusion from the list is attributed to his involvement in successive controversies. One of the major allegations against him was a clandestine meeting held with RSS leaders in Thrissur allegedly to lobby for the President’s honour. The fallout from that controversy saw him removed from the Law and Order portfolio and reassigned as head of the Armed Police Battalion.

With ADGP Manoj Abraham set to be promoted to the DGP rank on April 30, a vacancy will open up in the Law and Order wing currently under his charge. Speculations are rife about Ajith Kumar returning to the key position soon after.