Kochi: City Police Commissioner Putta Vimaladitya on Monday hinted that the police have not believed actor Shine Tom Chacko’s explanation on why he fled a hotel room during a narcotics raid.

The actor, recently booked on charges of illegal drug use, had told the police that he jumped out of the window of the hotel room, fearing goons sent by his rivals were knocking on his doors.

“If he faced such threats, he could have approached the police. We will examine why didn’t he do that,” the commissioner told media. The IPS officer was briefing the media about the status of the case.

He said the investigation is only in the preliminary stage and no specific evidence to prove the charges against Shine has been found yet. “We are awaiting the chemical analysis results of his blood and samples from the State Forensic Science Laboratory and further action will be taken based on it.

“The police are also taking steps such as recording witnesses' statements and examining other aspects of the case. We will summon the accused for further questioning if needed. He is cooperating with the investigation,” the officer said.

He said the police cannot yet officially state that Shine has been using drugs frequently. He said the case was registered since the police were convinced that a detailed inquiry was needed into the matter. Asked about Shine’s alleged links with Sajeer, a drug peddler based in the city, the commissioner said Sajeer is among the drug traffickers under the police radar.

Shine was called for questioning on Saturday at the Ernakulam Town North police station after he fled the hotel at Kaloor during the police raid on the night of April 16. The police said they were at the hotel to search for a drug peddler. The police knocked on Shine’s door after finding his name in the guest register.

The police grew suspicious about the actor's presence in the hotel because of his involvement in a 2015 narcotics case from which he was recently acquitted. After hours-long questioning, Shine was arrested on charges of narcotics drug use, abetment to use such substance and destruction of evidence. Makeup artist Ahammed Murshad, who was staying with him in the room, was also booked under the same charges.