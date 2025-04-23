Dr A Jayathilak, a 1991-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, has been appointed the next Chief Secretary of Kerala. He will succeed Sarada Muraleedharan, who currently holds the top bureaucratic post in the state. Jayathilak is expected to serve in the role until his retirement in June 2026.

Sarada Muraleedharan, a 1990-batch officer, had assumed charge in August last year following the retirement of her batchmate and husband, V Venu.

“When we become IAS, we never dream of becoming the Chief Secretary. But this is really gratifying. Wayanad Township project will be highest on priority and there are other infrastructure projects, and I plan to carry on the momentum.

“As the Additional Chief Secretary of Finance, wrestling with the financial crisis was the biggest challenge. We could do well, we could disburse pension, we could ensure proper funds for infrastructure. As the Chief Secretary, the good work would be carried forward,” Jayathilak told Onmanorama.

When asked about the ongoing tussle within the IAS circle, he said he would not comment.

Jayathilak, who belongs to the Kerala cadre, is presently serving as Additional Chief Secretary (Finance) in the state government. Over the course of his career, he has held several key positions, including Chairman of the International Pepper Community and Managing Director of the Tourism Board in Chhattisgarh.

His appointment comes amid ongoing controversy. Jayathilak was recently served a legal notice by suspended IAS officer Prasanth N, who accused him—along with suspended officer K Gopalakrishnan—of fabricating documents and orchestrating defamatory media reports.