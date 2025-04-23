Four Kerala MLAs — M Mukesh, KPA Majeed, T Siddique, and Ansalan — who are currently in Srinagar as part of the Assembly's Assurance Committee visit, have cancelled all official engagements scheduled in Srinagar in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that left at least 26 people dead.

The MLAs arrived in Srinagar on Wednesday to begin a nine-day study tour covering Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab and Delhi. However, they were forced to change their plans due to the terror attack, which occurred around 2.30 pm on Tuesday.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a group of civilians — most of them tourists — at Pahalgam in South Kashmir in what is now being described as one of the deadliest terror strikes in the region since the 2019 Pulwama attack.

“We heard about the attack the moment we landed. At first, we thought it might be an attempt to foil an infiltration bid. We never imagined it would be a devastating terror attack,” said Kollam MLA Mukesh.

The MLAs visited the site to pay their last respects to the victims and met the family of N Ramachandran, a native of Kochi who was among the deceased. “It was a heartbreaking sight. The families were inconsolable and kept asking why they were taken to a place that lacked proper security.

“This is the saddest incident I’ve ever witnessed. They were complete strangers, but we all tried to offer comforting words and gestures. There were women and infants among the group,” Mukesh added.

The MLAs said they are in constant contact with Malayali tourists in the region and have helped airlift Ramachandran's body.

“We are currently staying at the MLA hostel in Srinagar. All of us are safe. Security has been tightened due to widespread unrest and protests. As per instructions, we are not allowed to step out, especially after 4 pm,” said Tirurangadi MLA and chairman of the Assurance Committee KPA Majeed.

The team is expected to proceed to Punjab on Thursday or Friday. “As of now, there are no plans to cancel the rest of the trip,” Majeed added.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah described the attack as “much larger than anything we've seen directed at civilians in recent years.” He confirmed that authorities are still verifying the final number of casualties.