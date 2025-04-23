Kochi: The Panangad Police have arrested a man who impersonated a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) officer. The accused, Abdul Salam (60), a native of Civil Station ward, Alappuzha, was apprehended by the police after he drove around the city with a police board and CBI emblem on his car.

He was arrested on Wednesday from his rented apartment at Nettoor, where he was staying with family. The police had been investigating him after Kochi DCP Aswathy Jiji received a tip-off. A police team led by Panangad SHO Saju Antony spotted his car at Thattekkad Road on Tuesday and followed him to his flat. When questioned, the accused claimed that he is a DySP with the CBI. When the police team searched his flat, they found an identity card showing him as a CBI officer. The police sent a copy of it to the CBI office and confirmed that it was fake. The police have also seized his car, laptop and mobile phones.

The police have found that Abdul Salam is a history-sheeter with several cases registered against him in and out of the state. The charges against him include visa fraud. He was also remanded several times. The police said they were investigating if he has committed any crime using the fake identity as a CBI officer.