Kochi: The deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam was against each Indian, Kerala’s Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan said on Wednesday, calling the country to fight those behind it united. The Congress leader was inaugurating a protest meet organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee against terrorism at Rajendra Maidan, Kochi.

“The country should take steps to suppress terrorism and there should be zero tolerance to those behind the attack. The nation’s safety is of paramount importance,” Satheesan said.

Hundreds of Congress workers staged a candle light vigil and paid homage to the victims of the Pahalgam attack. They also took a pledge against terrorism. District Congress Committee president Muhammed Shiyas presidedd over the meet in which Hibi Eden MP, MLAs P J Vinod, Anvar Sadath and Eldhose Kunnappilly and other Congress leaders spoke.

The meeting took place just 10 km from the house of N Ramachandran, one of the 27 people who lost their lives in the attack on Tuesday.

The terror attack - one of the worst in Jammu and Kashmir - happened around 2.30 pm on Tuesday when a group of terrorists, dressed in fatigues, opened fire on tourists enjoying the beauty of a famed meadow at Baisaran near Pahalgam.

A little-known militant group, the "Kashmir Resistance," has claimed responsibility for the attack in a social media message.