Thrissur: The Pudukkad Police here on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old man for killing his younger brother following a drunken altercation.

The accused, Vishnu, stabbed his younger brother, Yadhu Krishnan (26), with a beer bottle in front of a toddy shop at Aanadapuram around 8.30 pm on Wednesday. Police traced Vishnu to a deserted plot in the area around 10 am on Thursday. On spotting the police, Vishnu tried to escape but was caught.

Yadhu sustained serious injuries to his head and body. Though he was rushed to Thrissur Medical College Hospital, he was declared dead around 11 pm.

The police had launched a manhunt for Vishnu, who had fled the scene after the incident.