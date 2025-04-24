Thiruvananthapuram: The Kovalam Police have registered a case under the POCSO Act against vlogger Mukesh M Nair and his assistant Ancy for allegedly forcing a minor girl to participate in a photoshoot for social media reels and for inappropriate behaviour towards her.

The incident happened on February 12 at a private resort in Kovalam. The girl, who is also a model, was invited to act in a photoshoot for reels and arrived at the resort accompanied by her mother, said an official at Kovalam Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 16-year-old girl accused Mukesh of inappropriate behaviour, alleging that he touched her private parts. She also said that she was forced to act for the shoot.

The girl and her mother reached the Kovalam Police station on the night of April 22 to file a complaint. After recording their statements, the police registered a case early on the morning of April 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are investigating the case, and appropriate action will be taken after gathering evidence," the police said.

Meanwhile, vlogger Mukesh denied the allegations, claiming that the case is fabricated. "It's an accusation made by a group of vloggers who have a grudge against me. I've done over 1000 inaugurations. I'm a world record holder, and I have over 2000 brand collaborations. These people don't get any work. That's not my fault," he said in a video posted on Facebook.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that other vloggers are using the girl to trap him. "If someone is implicated in a case involving a woman, people hesitate to call them for promotions and inaugurations. This vlogger is using this girl to play games. I have evidence of that," he said.