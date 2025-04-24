Thrissur: Jain Kurian (27), who was forced to join the Russian army after falling victim to a fake job recruitment racket, returned to Kerala on Thursday. Addressing the media at his residence in Wadakkanchery on Friday, he said he never thought he would make it back home.

The young man, who suffered bullet injuries in the Russia-Ukraine war zone, had been receiving treatment at a hospital in Russia.

"Many people helped me return home. I want to thank everyone. I never thought I would be able to come back. The Malayali association helped arrange my return flight to Kerala. I was supposed to report back to the army camp after being discharged from the hospital, but the intervention of the Malayali association enabled me to go directly to the airport and come home," said Jain.

He said he was assigned to supply food to Russian military personnel deployed at various locations.

MLA Davis Chittilappilly visited Jain at his residence.

Jain and his relative Binil had joined the Russian army after being duped by job recruiters. They had signed a one-year contract for military support services, including roles such as electricians, plumbers, and cooks, but were instead forced to fight in the war.