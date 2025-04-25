Thiruvananthapuram: After 17 years, Kerala’s Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) Policy is poised for a comprehensive revamp, including a new Traditional Knowledge Authority, a Docketing System, and the launch of Mission IPR to enhance IP administration.

The draft IPR Policy, prepared by R S Praveen Raj, Senior Principal Scientist at CSIR–National Institute of Interdisciplinary Science and Technology (CSIR-NIIST), proposes wide-ranging reforms aimed at modernising the state’s IP governance framework.

Intellectual Property (IP) is defined as the ‘Product of Mind’, with IPR being the legally enforceable exclusive right granted to its creator for a limited time.

Other key proposals in the draft include setting up an IPR Academy and making intellectual property education mandatory in schools and universities.

"The 2008 policy primarily focused on the protection of traditional knowledge. Now, we aim to expand its scope by aligning it with the National IPR Policy. The current effort is more about reinforcing existing rights while broadening the policy’s reach," Praveen Raj told PTI.

Traditional knowledge—comprising centuries-old practices, medicinal wisdom, and innovations passed down through indigenous and local communities—is increasingly vulnerable in the era of globalisation.

Misappropriation, exploitation, and commodification of such knowledge by external parties without proper acknowledgement or consent have raised significant ethical and legal concerns.

"The commodification of indigenous knowledge without appropriate recognition or compensation poses serious ethical questions. The government is committed to preventing both direct and indirect misappropriation of traditional knowledge, which forms a vital part of our cultural heritage," the draft policy states.

"The focus of IPR Policy 2008 was traditional knowledge protection. The scope of this document is proposed to be broadened in line with the National IPR Policy, 2016. I presented my draft of 'IPR and Traditional Knowledge Policy 2025' at the brainstorming meeting held last month," Raj, who also serves on the state-appointed panel for revising the policy, said.

The IPR Policy drafting committee has been directed to refine this zero draft," he added.

He further said the draft proposes to include IPR as a mandatory subject in university and school curricula. An IPR Academy is also on the anvil.

"Traditional Knowledge Docketing System (TKDS), 'Mission IPR', and the Kerala Traditional Knowledge Authority (KTKA) are other key highlights," Raj noted.

To safeguard this valuable heritage, the policy proposes the creation of a Traditional Knowledge Docketing System (TKDS). It will record details such as the geographic location of the knowledge, the communities that hold it, the nature of the knowledge, and any community protocols associated with its use.

In a bid to strengthen the state’s IP ecosystem, the draft also mandates that all research organisations and educational institutions, including schools, set up dedicated IPR Cells and IP Management Committees.

The Kerala State Council for Science, Technology and Environment (KSCSTE) has constituted a six-member committee to draft the revised IPR Policy for the state.

The committee is headed by N Anilkumar, Chairman of the Kerala State Biodiversity Board, with Praveen Raj as a member.

Kerala introduced its first IPR policy in 2008, introducing the concept of a ‘knowledge commons’ and a ‘commons license’ for traditional knowledge.

The policy stated that all traditional knowledge, including traditional medicine, must belong to the domain of “knowledge commons” rather than the public domain.

The current revision, which will be comprehensive, aims to align state policy with the National IPR Policy and address emerging challenges.

The move follows the National IPR Policy released by the Union Government in 2016 and a directive from the Department of Science and Technology in August 2024, urging states to formulate state-level IPR policies consistent with the national framework.