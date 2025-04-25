Kozhikode: The Crime Branch team investigating the Kerala school exam question paper leak case booked two more employees of the Kozhikode-based private tuition centre MS Solutions on Thursday. With this, the number of accused in the case has risen to six.

MS Solutions manager and a teacher from the same institute are the new accused in the case. Details of the duo are yet to be disclosed by the officials.

According to the investigation team, both were directly involved in leaking the question paper through the institute’s YouTube channel. Manorama News reported that the Crime Branch is likely to issue a lookout notice against the manager, who has moved to the UAE. The teacher, who is also absconding, is expected to be traced soon, according to sources close to the Crime Branch.

MS Solutions CEO Muhammad Shuhaib, along with teachers K Fahad and V Jishnu, and Abdul Nasar, a peon at an unaided school, are already named in the case. The Crime Branch found that Nasar had leaked the question papers to Fahad.

MS Solutions, a tuition centre based in Koduvally, Kozhikode, came under scrutiny after uploading a prediction video for the Class 10 English and Class 11 Mathematics half-yearly exam question papers on its YouTube channel. Though Shuhaib denied the allegations, the Crime Branch—which launched its investigation in December—claims that MS Solutions was responsible for the leak. A case has been registered against MS Solutions under seven charges, including fraud and breach of trust.

Amid the controversy, the YouTube channel announced the suspension of its operations but later uploaded another video leaking the Class 10 Chemistry question paper. The Kerala Students Union (KSU) alleged that 32 out of 40 questions in the Chemistry exam appeared in a prediction video by MS Solutions. The Crime Branch initiated a probe based on a complaint from the General Education Department.