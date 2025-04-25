Kochi: The last rites of N Ramachandran, a native of Edappally who was killed in the recent terror attack in Pahalgam, Kashmir, will be held on Friday. His mortal remains, which were preserved at the Renai Medicity Hospital mortuary, were brought to Changampuzha Park, Edappally, at 7 am for public viewing, which will continue until 9.30 am.

Following this, the body will be taken to his residence on Mangattu Road. The cremation will be held at Shanthikavadam Crematorium, Edappally, at 12 noon. A condolence meeting is scheduled to take place at Changampuzha Park at 12.30 pm.

Ramachandran (65) of Mangad Neeranjanam, Edappally, was gunned down by terrorists, along with 25 other tourists, when he was on holiday in Kashmir with his wife, daughter, and grandchildren.

On Thursday, a large number of people visited Ramachandran’s residence to pay their respects. Minister R Bindu, CPM leader and former minister P K Sreemathi, BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan, and filmmaker Major Ravi were among those who met Ramachandran's family and offered their condolences.

Ramachandran’s elder brother, Rajagopal Menon, who had travelled to the US the morning after Ramachandran departed for Kashmir, returned on Thursday evening. The cremation was scheduled for Friday to allow him to attend the funeral.