Thiruvananthapuram: As India downgraded its diplomatic ties with Pakistan over the Pahalgam terrorist attack, Pakistanis across the country have been asked to leave as soon as possible. A total of 102 Pakistani nationals are currently in Kerala, nearly half of them arriving on medical visas for treatment. The rest are in the state for business-related purposes.

The Government of India has issued a directive requiring all Pakistani nationals who entered on medical visas to leave the country by April 29. The remaining individuals are expected to depart by April 27. This message was formally communicated to them through Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Efforts are also underway to repatriate over 200 Pakistani nationals currently residing in Tamil Nadu.

In response to the recent terror attacks in Pahalgam, India has suspended all categories of visa services for Pakistan nationals. The suspension applies to all visa holders, including student and medical visas. The Indian government has also advised its citizens to avoid travelling to Pakistan until further notice.

According to the latest directive, all visas issued to Pakistanis will be considered expired as of April 27. However, individuals on medical visas have been granted a short grace period of two days to facilitate their return. There are no restrictions on long-term visas issued to Pakistani Hindu nationals.

In a related development, the Indian government has barred Pakistani citizens from entering the country under the SAARC visa exemption scheme. Those who entered through this route have been asked to leave India within 48 hours. A notification freezing the Indus Waters Treaty has also been issued.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has suspended the daily retreat ceremonies jointly conducted with the Pakistan Rangers at the Attari, Hussainiwala, and Sadki border points in Punjab. The symbolic handshake between military officials of both nations has been discontinued, and the border gates will remain shut throughout the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (NoRKA) department has reported difficulties in establishing contact with 73 Keralites stranded in Kashmir following the Pahalgam attacks. These individuals belong to six different tourist groups. Although they had registered with the NoRKA helpline, communication has since been lost. So far, over 560 Keralites from 51 tourist groups have been located and safely evacuated from the region.