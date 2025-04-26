Historian MGS Narayanan cremated with state honours
The last rites of renowned historian MGS Narayanan were conducted with state honours at the Smrithipatham crematorium in Kozhikode on Saturday.
The last rites of renowned historian MGS Narayanan were conducted with state honours at the Smrithipatham crematorium in Kozhikode on Saturday.
The last rites of renowned historian MGS Narayanan were conducted with state honours at the Smrithipatham crematorium in Kozhikode on Saturday.
Kozhikode: The last rites of renowned historian MGS Narayanan were conducted with state honours at the Smrithipatham crematorium in Kozhikode on Saturday.
State Minister for Forest and Wildlife A K Saseendran, Kozhikode North MLA Thottathil Ravindran, Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip, Deputy Mayor C P Musafir Ahmed and other prominent figures paid homage to the eminent historian.
Thottathil Ravindran presented a condolence resolution at the commemoration meeting that followed. Thanavur MLA K T Jaleel, Calicut University Vice-Chancellor P Raveendran, Beena Philip and members of MGS Narayanan’s family took part in the gathering.