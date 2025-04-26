Muttayil Govinda Sankara Narayanan, popularly known as M G S Narayanan, a pioneering historian, researcher and teacher who reshaped the academic understanding of Kerala’s ancient past, passed away on Saturday. He was 93. He breathed his last at 9.52 am at his residence in Malaparamba, Kozhikode.



Narayanan, known by his initials MGS, was an intellectual who carved his own path in historical research and presentation. He fundamentally changed the course of the study of ancient Kerala history.



He did not hesitate to openly express his views on history, politics, and society. His stances often led to criticism and controversy. At the same time, the accuracy and fearlessness of his positions also earned him admirers.



He was the member secretary and chairman of the Indian Council of Historical Research. He has written over 200 books and articles.



MGS was born Muttayil Govindamenon Shankara Narayanan on August 20, 1932, in Ponnani. His father, Govindamenon, was a doctor. He attended BEM School, Parappanangadi, and AV High School, Ponnani.



After completing his intermediate studies at Guruvayurappan College in Kozhikode, he joined Farook College to study for a BA in Economics. However, due to the insistence of his friends, he shifted to Kerala Varma College in Thrissur. For his master's, he went to Madras Christian College to study MA English. But he got admission in history instead. That's how MGS turned to the path of history studies.



He obtained a PhD from Kerala University. He taught at the Guruvayurappan College and Kerala University. After a 14-year stint (from 1976 to 1990), he retired as the head of the history department at Calicut University.



He wrote poetry and painted during his school days. MGS later said that he stopped painting after seeing artist Namboothiri's craftsmanship.



His poetry won him many prizes. He was a member of the ‘Ponnani Kalari’ led by poet Idassery. He honed his skills under Uroob, Kadavanad Kuttikrishnan, Akkithham, and others.



M Govindan published MGS's first poem in the magazine Madras Patrika, which he edited. He wrote under the pseudonyms SM Muttayil and SM Neduva. While studying at Guruvayurappan College, he developed close friendships with NV Krishna Warrier, NN Kakkad, Uroob, Thikkodiyan, and KA Kodungallur.



MGS has received training in epigraphy and is proficient in Malayalam, English, Tamil, and Sanskrit, as well as Brahmi, Vattezhuthu and Grantha scripts.



He has served as a Commonwealth Academic staff fellow at the School of Oriental and African Studies, University of London; visiting fellow at the University of Moscow and the Institute of Oriental Studies in Leningrad; professor emeritus at the Institute of Languages and Cultures, Tokyo University of Foreign Studies; and visiting professor at Mahatma Gandhi University and Mangalore University.



He was a member of the editorial board of publications such as the Journal of Indian History and the Indian Historical Review. MGS also worked with the South Indian History Congress, the Epigraphical Society of India, the Place Name Society of India, the Rock Art Society of India and the Numismatic Society of South India.



Cultural Symbiosis in Kerala, Perumals of Kerala, Calicut: The City of Truth Revisited, Jalakangal: Oru Charithranweshiyude Vazhikal, Kazhchakal, Charithrasathyangalilekku Thirinjunokkumbol, Kerala Charithrathile 10 Kallakkathkal, Foundations of South Indian society and culture, Charithra Sathyangalilekk Thirinjunokkumpol and Navothanathinte Rashtreeya Manangal are some of his prominent works.



He is survived by his wife Premalatha and children Vijayakumar (Air Force officer) and Vinaya (dancer). The late historian and writer M Gangadharan was his maternal uncle.

