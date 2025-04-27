Kali (63), a tribesperson in Attappadi in Palakkad district, succumbed to injuries from an elephant attack.

Kali, who resided in the Swarnagadha, was attacked by a wild elephant on Friday when he went to the forest with his grandchild to collect firewood.

The elephant struck him down with its trunk before trampling on his chest. His legs were severely injured in the fall. Forest Department officials rushed Kali to the Kottathara Tribal Hospital and later to the District Hospital, but he could not be saved.

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors said he passed away while they were preparing to shift him to the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital. The Forest Department has announced an emergency aid of Rs 5 lakh to Kali’s family. Kali is the second fatality to elephant attacks in Kerala in the last four days, as a man was killed by a tusker in Wayanad the other day.