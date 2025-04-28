Thiruvananthapuram: Following the state’s first reported cholera death this year, Kerala Health Minister Veena George has urged the public to exercise extreme caution, warning that contaminated water and food could spread the disease, particularly during the summer months. She stressed the need for heightened vigilance and advised people to seek immediate medical attention if symptoms appear.

The health department confirmed that a 63-year-old man, Ajaichandran, a resident of Kowdiar, who died on April 20, tested positive for cholera. His death has been officially recorded on the Integrated Disease Surveillance Project (IDSP) portal. This is the first cholera death reported in Kerala since 2017.

ADVERTISEMENT

The main symptoms of cholera include diarrhoea, vomiting, muscle cramps, and dehydration. Minister Veena George advised drinking only boiled and cooled water, avoiding stale food, thoroughly washing fruits and vegetables, and maintaining strict personal hygiene to prevent the spread of the disease. She also urged the public to strictly follow the health department’s guidelines.

The health department intensified measures after a cholera case was confirmed in a person who died in Thiruvananthapuram. However, no symptoms have been reported so far among the hospital staff and family members who were in contact with the deceased. All of them have been administered preventive medication.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cholera: a disease requiring utmost caution

Cholera is a type of diarrhoeal illness caused by the bacterium Vibrio cholerae. If not treated properly, it can spread rapidly. Even after the symptoms subside, the bacteria may continue to be transmitted for several days.

Transmission

Cholera typically spreads through contaminated water and food. After entering the body, symptoms may appear within a few hours to up to five days.

ADVERTISEMENT

Symptoms

The primary symptom is sudden, profuse watery diarrhoea — often resembling rice water — usually accompanied by vomiting. Rapid dehydration can follow, leading to severe weakness and collapse. Without prompt treatment, the condition can quickly become life-threatening.

Key points to remember

Severe dehydration is the main cause of death in cholera patients. Like other diarrhoeal illnesses, treatment primarily involves oral rehydration therapy (ORS). Starting ORS early can significantly reduce complications and prevent death.

Cholera prevention guidelines