Renowned Indian filmmaker and cinematographer Shaji Neelakantan Karunakaran, better known as Shaji N Karun, passed away on Monday, leaving behind an extraordinary legacy in world cinema. He was 73.

Born on January 1, 1952, in Kollam, Kerala, Shaji N Karun went on to become one of India's most respected cinematic voices. A graduate in cinematography from the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he made an indelible mark right from his debut feature, Piravi (1988), which earned a Caméra d'Or – Mention d'honneur at the 1989 Cannes Film Festival.

His films Piravi, Swaham (1994), and Vanaprastham (1999) were consecutively selected for the Cannes official sections — a rare honour for any filmmaker.

He earned numerous accolades, including a National Film Award for Best Director for Piravi, three National Awards for Best Feature Film (Piravi, Vanaprastham, Kutty Srank), and multiple Kerala State Film Awards. In 2023, he was honoured with the JC Daniel Award, Kerala’s highest film award, recognising his lifetime contribution to cinema.

Beyond filmmaking, Karun played a transformative role in shaping Kerala’s film culture. He was the founding chairman of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy, India’s first academy for film and television, and the executive chairman of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) from 1998 to 2001. Under his leadership, IFFK earned international competitive status, significantly raising its global profile.

He also served as the Chairman of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation. In 2018, he was elected president of the Purogamana Kala Sahitya Sangham, Kerala’s progressive arts and literary organisation.