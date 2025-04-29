Malappuram/Kozhikode: A six-year-old girl from Kakathadam, Peruvallur in Tirurangadi succumbed to rabies despite receiving the preventive vaccine. The child, Ziya Faris, passed away at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital around 2 am on Tuesday while undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Ziya had sustained serious injuries to her head and leg after being mauled by a stray dog on March 29, when she stepped out to buy sweets. On the same day, seven others in the locality were also reportedly attacked by stray dogs.

Initially taken to Tirurangadi Taluk Hospital, Ziya was later shifted to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode, where she was administered the Intradermal Rabies Vaccine (IDRV). According to her father, Salman Faris, doctors discharged her after giving the first dose and advised a follow-up visit. “They treated her wounds during the second visit and sent us home again. We believed she was recovering, but a week ago, she developed a fever. When we returned to the hospital, she tested positive for rabies,” he said on Monday.

The child remained in the ICU for six days before her death. The family has alleged serious lapses in medical care. However, hospital authorities maintain that all necessary protocols were followed and that Ziya received immediate first aid. They have denied any negligence. Notably, none of the other individuals bitten by the same dog have shown symptoms of rabies so far.