Palakkad: Three children drowned in a pond in Thudikode, Palakkad, on Tuesday. The deceased Radhika (10), Pradeep (5), and Pratheesh (4) were all natives of Thudikode. The incident occurred when the children went swimming in a pond at Kalladikode.

The children were reported missing by afternoon. 'We spotted one of the children's footwear near the pond. Suspecting that they had drowned, we began searching for them in the pond. We pulled out one boy, then continued and pulled out another. We couldn't find the girl at first, so we rushed the two boys to the hospital,' a resident told Manorama News.

Pradeep and Pratheesh were rushed to Palakkad General Hospital, but doctors declared them dead on arrival. Later, Radhika was found and taken to a private hospital, but she was declared dead as well. Her body will be shifted to the Palakkad General Hospital.