Wayanad: A 45-year-old man was reportedly attacked by two bears while grazing cattle on the fringes of a forest near Chethalayam on Tuesday. The victim, Gopi, a resident of the area, sustained injuries to his shoulder and neck and has been admitted to the Sulthan Bathery Taluk Hospital.

The incident took place around noon when the bears allegedly attacked him without provocation. Gopi said he managed to drive them away by shouting loudly.

Forest officials are yet to confirm whether bears were indeed responsible for the attack. Bear sightings have increased in recent years within the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, and the animals are known to occasionally stray into human settlements, raising concerns among residents.