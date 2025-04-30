Kochi: Criminal lawyer Adv Biju Antony Aloor (62), who represented the accused in high-profile cases, including the Perumbavoor Jisha murder and the Soumya murder cases, passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Wednesday. Manorama News reported that he had been undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments.

The Thrissur native breathed his last while undergoing treatment at Lisie Hospital in Kochi. A bachelor, Aloor was residing with his siblings at Erumapetty in Thrissur.

Aloor had made headlines after appearing for Govindachami, accused in the murder and rape of 23-year-old Soumya who was travelling in a passenger train on February 1, 2011.

Aloor was also the counsel for the accused in the Elanthoor human sacrifice case, Vismaya suicide and Koodathayi cyanide killings. After staring his career in 1999, he practised in several courts in Kerala.