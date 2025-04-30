Thiruvananthapuram: H Venkatesh, an IPS officer of the 1998 batch, currently serving as the Additional Director General of Police (Crimes), has been transferred and appointed as the Additional Director General of Police (Law & Order), effective from May 1, 2025.



The position of ADGP (Law & Order) was vacated following the promotion of Manoj Abraham, who has been elevated to the rank of Director General of Police (DGP).

Abraham, previously serving as the ADGP for Law & Order, has been promoted to fill the vacancy left by K Padmakumar IPS, who retired on April 30. The government has created an ex-cadre post of Director General, Fire and Rescue Services, effective May 1, 2025, and appointed Abraham to the newly created position.