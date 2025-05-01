Thiruvananthapuram: Hundreds of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHAs), now on the 81st day of their protest, are set to hold a Labour Day rally on Thursday. Supporters will raise slogans in solidarity, including ‘This May Day with ASHA workers.’

ASHAs have been protesting in front of the Secretariat since February 10, demanding an increase in honorarium, retirement benefits, and improved working conditions.

As part of the agitation, a flag-off ceremony for a state-wide day-and-night march from Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram — scheduled to begin on May 5 — will also take place today at the protest site. Gandhian Dr M P Mathai will lead the flag-off. Kerala ASHA Health Workers Association State General Secretary M A Bindu will lead the march, which is set to conclude on June 17.